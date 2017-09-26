27°
News

Economic disaster avoided thanks to firie's efforts

Clair Morton
by

A POTENTIAL economic disaster for a Clarence Valley business has been avoided thanks to the hard work of firefighters.

NSW Rural Fire Service Superintedent Stuart Watts said a fire which broke out at a pine plantation near Nymboida on Sunday evening could have had dire consequences if it wasn't brought under control in time.

Firefighter worked through Monday morning to extinguish the blaze.

"It was in an area that had recently been harvested, so there were extremely high fuel loads on the ground that made fighting it difficult," Supt Watts said.

"RFS and firefighters from Forest Corp NSW were quickly on the scene and contained fire so it didn't cause much damage."

Supt Watts said it was one of just a few fire-related incidents over the heat record-breaking weekend, which were minor compared to what other places experienced.

There are currently ten fires in the Clarence Valley, one of which is still out of control.

The Cangai, Jackadgery fire has so far spread over more than 80 hectares, but Supt Watts said he was confident of having it under control while the conditions were favourable.

"We got out fairly unscathed compared to other places around the state, and we're impressed with public cooperation in not lighting fires," he said.

"The next big day is Thursday. The weather hasn't even firmed up, but we'll be prepared in case of fire on Thursday after a few days rest.

"We weren't overly worked on the weekend so the firefighters should be in a position to respond to whatever nature brings us."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Last chance to nominate for Clarence Valley Sports Awards

Last chance to nominate for Clarence Valley Sports Awards

DO YOU know a junior or senior athlete who has excelled at club, regional, state, national or even international level?

Thousands turn up the heat at Yamba Gourmet festival

Cassidy OSeland, Tiahnee Cropper and Sally-Jane Loy came from Grafton to enjoy day of good food and fun at the Yamba Gourmet Food Street Truck Festival at Yamba Golf Club.

Food festival held on golf club driving range

PM'S Frack Out: Turnbull calls for gas field action

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian smiles during a press conference at the construction site for the new Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 24, 2017.

Turnbull demands Berejiklian open new fracking wells

Remembering officers who have paid the ultimate price

Police from the Richmond Local Area Command commemorate Police Remembrance Day.

"It is the officers on the beat who are the real heroes.”

Local Partners