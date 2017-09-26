Economic disaster avoided thanks to firie's efforts

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

A POTENTIAL economic disaster for a Clarence Valley business has been avoided thanks to the hard work of firefighters.

NSW Rural Fire Service Superintedent Stuart Watts said a fire which broke out at a pine plantation near Nymboida on Sunday evening could have had dire consequences if it wasn't brought under control in time.

Firefighter worked through Monday morning to extinguish the blaze.

"It was in an area that had recently been harvested, so there were extremely high fuel loads on the ground that made fighting it difficult," Supt Watts said.

"RFS and firefighters from Forest Corp NSW were quickly on the scene and contained fire so it didn't cause much damage."

Supt Watts said it was one of just a few fire-related incidents over the heat record-breaking weekend, which were minor compared to what other places experienced.

There are currently ten fires in the Clarence Valley, one of which is still out of control.

The Cangai, Jackadgery fire has so far spread over more than 80 hectares, but Supt Watts said he was confident of having it under control while the conditions were favourable.

"We got out fairly unscathed compared to other places around the state, and we're impressed with public cooperation in not lighting fires," he said.

"The next big day is Thursday. The weather hasn't even firmed up, but we'll be prepared in case of fire on Thursday after a few days rest.

"We weren't overly worked on the weekend so the firefighters should be in a position to respond to whatever nature brings us."