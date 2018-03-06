Ed Sheeran spotted on Coffs Coast

Biggles Flight Lounge employee Simone Cook got a selfie with singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran while he was in Coffs Harbour.

ENGLISH singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran has made a pit stop in Coffs Harbour.

The Shape of You singer, who is currently in Australia as part of his '÷' world tour, was spotted at Coffs Harbour Regional Airport this afternoon leaving for his Adelaide show on Wednesday night.

Sheeran earlier today posted a photo on Instagram with a familiar countryside backdrop, sparking speculation he was visiting Russell Crowe's Nana Glen property.

Ed Sheeran posted this photo onto instagram during his pit stop in Coffs Harbour.

Sheeran was also spotted at Coffs Harbour Regional Airport in 2015 during his 'X' world tour.

Biggles Flight Lounge employee Simone Cook was lucky to not only get a photo with the superstar back in 2015, but again during his recent visit.

Sheeran will be performing in Australia until March 21.