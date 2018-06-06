ED WAIT: How did our hospitals do this summer?

SUMMER time can be a busy time for our hospital emergency department, but one for one of our hospitals, the time you waited for your treatment at the start of the year has dramatically improved.

The quarterly Bureau of Health Information figures for Emergency departments between January and March 2018 were released today, and shows Maclean Hospital, despite an increase in presentations showed shorter treatment times across all areas.

The hospital had an overall increase of 6.7% in emergency presentations, from 2918 last year to 3113 this year, including a near-doubling in the "non-urgent” presentations.

Despite this, the percentage of patients who were seen on time dropped dramatically across the board, with the largest improvement being for urgent patients, who went from a 24 minute median wait time with 60.8% treated on time last year, to 15 minute median wait with 83.9% starting treatment on time.

Semi-urgent patients also had a marked improvement in treatment time, with the median time to treatment dropping from 36 minutes to 17m.

Overall, the percentage of patients starting treatment on time rose from 64.3 per cent to 84.8 per cent with the median time to leave the ED dropping 37 minutes to 1 hour and 27 minutes.

The hospital showed a drop inactual admissions from the emergency department of 8.6 per cent over this period.

Grafton Hospital showed steady figures for this period with a 2.3 per cent increase in emergency presentations over the period to 5941.

For presentations the percentage of patients starting treatment on time rose from 74% to 80.3%, with improvements in both emergency and urgent case on-time treatments improving.

For Grafton Base Hospital, statastics are also available for surgical waiting lists, with elective surgery procedures performed on-time almost at 100% across the board.

However, the waiting list for non-urgent elective surgery for the hospital continues to grow with the median wait growing 39 days compared to last year from 218 days to 257 days.

The local results mirror the statewide trend, which saw a slight increase in activity for the period compared to last year, with stable performance results.

"There were more than 700,000 presentations to emergency departments across NSW from January to March this year and it's important that patients are treated in a timely manner, based on their clinical urgency, to meet their needs and ensure the best outcomes,” BHI Chief Executive Dr Diane Watson said.

"Though we have seen overall improvements in the timeliness of treatment in emergency departments at the NSW level, there are considerable differences in performance across hospitals and so these results present an opportunity for healthcare providers to compare themselves to their peers and identify where there may be opportunities to improve.”

The full report is available online at bhi.nsw.gov.au