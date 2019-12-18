Eden gets out in front of HSC

CVAS student Eden Annesley scored a Band 6 in the HSC for French Continuers despite being in Year 11. Photo: Adam Hourigan

CVAS student Eden Annesley scored a Band 6 in the HSC for French Continuers despite being in Year 11. Photo: Adam Hourigan

EDEN Annesley went for a morning swim, and just like many other students yesterday, waited to see her HSC exam results.

But even though like many other top students across the Clarence Valley she received a Band 6 in French Continuers, there’s one thing that sets her apart from many others.

She’s in year 11.

Ms Annesley, who will be school captain at Clarence Valley Anglican School next year accelerated her language course, starting it proper while she was in year 10.

“I thought, yes, I’ve done it,” Ms Annesley said on seeing the results.

“I’d put a lot of work into my French this year, though I wasn’t expecting the result. I came third in my distance education class, so the others must’ve done really well also.”

Ms Annesley sat the first of her two exams, an aural test, in August, and her introduction to the HSC wasn’t all smooth sailing.

“I did the exam via Skype, and it wasn’t the best sound quality,” she said.

“There was a grainy quality to the image, and when the lady on the other end spoke it was a bit stilted so I had to ask her to repeat, or just guess what she said.”

Thankfully, the speaking exam was recorded, and two independent markers reviewed Eden’s speaking and were clear on her.

Ms Annesley said she had first tried French in year 7, and had fallen in love with the romantic, musical nature of the words

“I really like music, and there’s lots of French music so I suppose it compliments that.”

Ms Annesley’s love of music isn’t a casual arrangement, having completed the virtuosic Associate Diploma of Australian Music (AMusA) in violin playing this year, and planning to study three units of music next year.

This alongside biology, advanced maths and four units of English, which includes a specialised unit of study, will ensure that she won’t be short of work for her final HSC year.

“I love writing. I’m hoping my major work will be a short story which I’ve already begun my research on,” she said.

Ms Annesley would like to attend the Conservatorium of Music at Griffith University with an eye on becoming a professional musician, though the writer’s pen also holds a calling for her.

“I’d really love to get something published. That’s a distant dream.”

As to why she decided to accelerate her first HSC subject, Ms Annesley said that after a French exchange trip this year, the thought of sitting an exam in French seemed like second nature.

“And it was good to get a subject out of the way,” she said.

With weeks of holidays before she’ll have to think of her busy schedule, Ms Annesley said she was keen to continue a regimen of incorporating other interests, including writing and swimming into her life next year.

“I also like watching movies and TV, and I’m a bit into some trashy teen Netflix drama,” she cringed.

“Sometimes I like something that doesn’t require any brain power.”

Ms Annesley’s results came on top of other excellent Band 6 results across the Clarence Valley.

Notable highlights were excellent musical results in the Lower Clarence, with four students at Maclean High and one at Pacific Valley scoring Band 6 in Music 1.

South Grafton High student Scott Rose scoring Band 6’s in Biology, Physics, Software Design and Development.

The Daily Examiner will publish a full roundup of each school’s results in our special HSC Congratulation feature tomorrow.