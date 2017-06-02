EDITORIAL: Trump's backward steps beggar belief

epa05991309 US President Donald Trump (R) arrives at San Domenico Palace Hotel, the venue of the annual G7 summit, in Taormina, Sicily, Italy 26 May 2017. Heads of States and of Governments of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, meet in Taormina, Italy, from 26 to 27 May 2017 for a summit titlked 'Building the Foundations of Renewed Trust' which is aimed at discussing 'citizen safety, economic, environmental and social sustainability and the reduction of inequalities' as well as 'innovation, skills and labor in the age of the Next Production Revolution', the Italian G7 Presidency said in a media release. EPA/CIRO FUSCO

FOR the past month, I have tried to avoid discussing global issues in this forum, instead choosing to maintain a local focus on the issues important to our community.

But unfortunately the recent actions of the United States president, Donald Trump, primarily the possible decision to leave the Paris climate agreement, could have the potential to impact us all.

Is this 2017? Are we really about to see a nation that heralds itself as the leading force for the Western world take action that could set us back 40 years?

It beggars belief.

The Paris Agreement, signed by almost 200 nations in 2015, was established by United Nations as a way for all countries to work towards a common goal. Yes the targets were ambitious, but why shouldn't they be? Why shouldn't we do things better, cleaner, smarter?

In recent weeks The Daily Examiner reported on world-leading organisations such as the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association's (NOAA) sea level mapping for the next 100 years, and the outlook is not good.

You may ask why be concerned about America's departure from the agreement; but the impact is greater than just climate change. It is yet another step towards the fractious global community. Where one nation puts its own needs above the needs of others, often at the cost of others.

And when you look at the global 'company' America is choosing to keep (Russia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait are yet to be ratified), you have to question what's in store for us all.