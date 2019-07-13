Edmonds impresses after another successful carnival

RACING: Scone trainer Toby Edmonds has seen a great deal of success racing at Clarence River Jockey Club and has won a major race in Grafton for three years in a row after Havasay went back to back in the Ramornie Handicap on Wednesday.

Edmonds and his team got into horse racing for success and are finding that after another great July Carnival.

"We didn't start to fail, we started out slowly and it took us a long time to get a team horse together which we've now been able to do,” Edmonds said.

"We always wanted to compete at this level and now we are and we're competitive in these sorts of races so it's really good.”

Edmonds has found a strong connection with Grafton jockey Matthew McGillvray and the pair is having a dominant run at the Clarence River track.

"It's a great effort by any horse to win two feature sprints, especially at this level,” he said.

"It's a time-honoured race, everyone strives to win one, particularly where we're from in the Hunter Valley.

"It's a great honour for the horse and obviously Matthew (McGillvray) has won it twice now so it's just great.”

The Scone trainer will look to use Havasay in next year's July Carnival but for now he feels he deserves some hard-earned time off.

"Havasay will probably have a break now, his legs aren't that fresh so he'll have a rest then he can come back and we might get ready for this race next year again,” he said.

Edmonds will have no more horses racing in July as the Maclean Cup draws the racing carnival to a close tomorrow.