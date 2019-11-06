Edmonds stable eye back to back wins in Jacaranda Cup

DEVILISH DUO: Jockey Matt McGillivray with trainer Toby Edmonds after winning back-to-back Ramornie Handicaps on Havasay during the July Carnival.

JACARANDA CUP: Gold Coast trainer Toby Edmonds will team up with Trent Edmonds as the pair unleash race favourite Dream Master in the Race 7 Southside Pharmacy Jacaranda Cup (1106m) today.

Toby had a winner in five-year-old gelding Impregnable for last year's Jacaranda Cup and after a hugely successful July Carnival at the Clarence River Jockey Club, he is back for more silverware.

Dream Master has run as many trials as he has races in 2019 but it's hard to argue with five seconds and three firsts, all in his last three runs with trials included.

First place in a similar distance at Doomben back in September puts the gelding in good stead to challenge for the cup once again but he will face some stiff competition.

Grafton runners More Patasi, trained by Julie Hodder and ridden by daughter Belinda Hodder will hold strong chemistry going from barrier six while Michelle Fleming's The Lion will go from barrier two.

Lindsay Hatch's Jadentom sits alongside Dream Master at the top of the odds and it looks likely that one of the two will be there at the finish line today.

Dream Master will run in the Jacaranda Cup (1106m) at 5.40pm today.