Education a worthy spend: Hogan

"MISLEADING" is how Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan described the New South Wales Teachers Federation's decision to call the education funding model proposed in the 2017-18 budget as "cuts".

The federation has released a breakdown of what funding will be received by each school across Australia with Gonski 2.0 in comparison to the original funding model.

In the Clarence Valley, Grafton High School will receive $1.5 million less than under the original model.

This is one of the biggest losses across the Valley.

The federation has described the funding changes as "savage cuts" and its Grafton representative Ian Watson said schools will lose out.

"This school-by-school data shows the reality behind the deceit of the Turnbull plan," Mr Watson said.

"Teachers, principals and parents can see how much funding and support their students will miss out on if the Turnbull government abandons the NSW Gonski agreement.

"These figures show howmuch every public school in his electorate will lose under the Coalition's funding plan."

Mr Hogan said using the word "cut" to describe the funding model was misleading and detrimental to schools, teachers and students.

"Every single school in our region, both Catholic and state, is going to be getting more money and the real increases are more substantial," he said.

"Over the next two years schools in Page will receive an extra $12.4 million. We are increasing funding from $130 million in 2017 to $142.4million by 2019.

"We are increasing school funding from $17 billion to more than $30 billion over the next 10 years. This will see real increases in school funding. Our schools will do better than the state average because of our SES weighting."

Mr Hogan said he understood why the NSW Teachers Federation wanted more money for schools.

"We aren't doing this because we don't think education is worthy - we have a lot of systems who want more money, we think they deserve it and we want to give them more money," he said.

"The Teachers Federation is doing as they should, to lobby and advocate for more, but they are getting record amounts of funding."

For the full list of funding impacts on public schools in the Clarence Valley and across NSW, click here.