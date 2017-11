John Edwards in court today

THE case against murder-accused John Edwards will continue in Grafton Local Court today.

Mr Edwards has been charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Sharon Edwards, who has not been seen since she disappeared after a night out with a friend in March 2015.

Mr Edwards, 62, was arrested in Queensland in June and extradited to NSW to face court on the murder charge. He will appear by audio-visual link.