Eels star’s frank admission: ‘My confidence was shot’

Mitchell Moses in action for the Eels against the Raiders. Picture: Gregg Porteous/NRL Photos

Buried somewhere underneath Parramatta's 18 losses and a wooden spoon was ­Mitchell Moses's self-belief.

Moses could sense his side's 2018 campaign slipping away but says the harder he and his teammates tried to turn it around, the tougher the task became.

"Yeah, 100 per cent, my confidence was shot. Everyone's confidence in the team was shot. You lose six in a row at the start of the year you are going to be struggling," he said.

"We had such big expectations last year. We didn't have the best start to the year then all of a sudden we were chasing our tail.

"So then you're doing what you can to win games and you're trying things that you probably would not have tried in the first couple of rounds if we had been winning."

But the competitive halfback says he's wiped the slate clean and he's ready to prove his detractors wrong.

He took the first step on Friday night after he set up three tries in Parramatta's first trial against Canberra. And not only did it look like he'd rediscovered his confidence, Moses, 24, looked comfortable in an unfamiliar role as mentor to teen five-eighth Dylan Brown.

"It feels a lot different. I'm used to being that young kid coming through," Moses said.

"He did everything we asked of him.

"We have worked up a real combination in the pre-season and it's looking good."

