Rookie Eel’s inspiration for growing pains

Parramatta rookie sensation Dylan Brown has revealed he is suffering from growing pains in his back but he hopes to return this season.

Brown hasn't played since round 3 against the Sydney Roosters due to a stress fracture.

The Auckland-born playmaker says is also suffering from growing pains, which is a common condition among elite athletes.

Some of the biggest names in professional sport, including former England and Liverpool football star Steven Gerrard and rugby league's eighth Immortal Andrew Johns have battled with pains as youngsters.

Gerrard's international career was delayed due to the growing pains while Johns had to have both his legs encased in plaster after being diagnosed with Osgood-Schlatter disease by a Newcastle Knights doctor. Osgood-Schlatter disease is one of the main causes of knee pain in young athletes.

Brown has struggled since round 3. Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Eels halfback Mitch Moses also had growing pain issues as a junior.

Brown hasn't resumed running as a he continues to rests his back but he remains optimistic about a comeback this season.

In the meantime, the rising Eel says he'd like to talk to the likes of Johns about dealing with growing pains as an emerging athlete.

Andrew Johns knows how hard footy can be on a young body.

"I understand that he (Joey) would have some good advice, so if he'd be open to that I'd love to chat about it," Brown, 18, told News Corp.

"It's bone bruising and a stress fracture in my back, but we don't actually know what it is from.

"It is a combination of growing pains and overworking in my first pre-season. My body is growing and changing with all the training I've been doing.

"I've been trying to just stay within the club for advice because they care about me.

"I haven't had it diagnosed but I've spoken to Mitch (Moses) and he had it when he was younger.

"I was telling Mitch how I want to come back and he told me he understands. He was out doing nothing for five weeks, so hopefully I'll be back soon."

Parramatta must ensure Brown’s future is strong. Image: Brett Costello

Brown's aim is to return mid-season but he stressed he won't play if his back isn't feeling fully fit.

"I don't want to rush back," he said.

"The injury has definitely got better but I'm not running yet. When I do it will be a bonus.

"But it's quite frustrating not training with the boys because this is my life now.

"That said, having all my family here in Sydney has made the situation so much easier.

"I couldn't have imagined what it would have been like if they weren't here.

"Now I'm out I just need to take some time to reflect on those strong games at the start of the season and hopefully come back a better player."