Egg attack has mayor scrambled

DISAPPOINTED is one word Mayor Jim Simmons used to describe how he felt when he arrived at work to find his office covered in egg.

"I came down to work on Tuesday morning and two of the people that work here, they were just about to start cleaning the glass out the front of the office,” Cr Simmons said.

"Looking up I could see the eggs had been splattered over the glass.”

Cr Simmons believed the vandalism at his workplace, Hamilton Simmons & Co in Maclean, had something to do with Clarence Valley Council's decision to remove trees in McLachlan Park.

"I wouldn't blame or say it was members of the group that have been active in protesting the removal of the trees, but what else can you think it would have been about,” he said.

"It was probably someone out there who was upset (about the trees)... I certainly don't mean to say it was any of the people who were involved with the normal group of protesters... they're all good people.”

Cr Simmons said the situation was disappointing because it was his son, Geoffrey, who owned the business, who had to clean the egg off the window with the help of other staff.

"It impacts on the people who work here... I'm just really employed here,” he said.

"We have a few employees here and they were pretty disappointed with seeing the egg there.”

This was not the first time Hamilton Simmons & Co had been targeted by vandals.

"This sort of thing happened going back 18 months and we did install a camera inside our office,” Cr Simmons said.

"That camera, along with one of the cameras up the road, identified the person who was doing it (originally) and the police spoke to them.

"It stopped up until this incident.

"Unfortunately we haven't had our camera going so we can't identify who it was.”

Cr Simmons said he could enlist the help of other businesses who helped catch the last culprit, but noted it would involve searching through hours of footage.

"If it happened again, I might approach them,” he said.

"It didn't happen again this morning, so I haven't worried about it at this stage.

"I don't have a very high opinion of (the kind of people who do this sort of thing), it does really upset the workers.

"In my view, these people are spineless.”