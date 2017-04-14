EGG-XAMINER'S sweet Easter basket surprise

"YOU'VE been egged!”

That was was The Daily Examiner's introduction yesterday to an egg-cellent initiative to spread Easter cheer among Clarence Valley businesses.

Started earlier this week by New Horizons Enterprise, a disability and support services organisation based in Grafton, the pay-it-forward Easter basket had been given to at least five businesses by the time it made it to the newspaper office at just the right time yesterday.

It was passed on to us by Elders Real Estate Grafton, who enthusiastically got involved.

The Daily Examiner general manager Kelly Price said the staff were so "egg-cited” to receive the parcel.

"It put a smile on everyone's face during a stressful time in the office, due to deadlines approaching,” Ms Price said.

"The chocolate fix powered everyone up enough to get through the day.

"The hardest decision was who to pass it forward to.”