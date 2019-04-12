Eggs not the only sweet treat for Yamba schoolkids

EGG-CELLENT: Yamba Public School students celebrate receiving $1000 from LJ Hooker Yamba after finding all the eggs as part of an Easter Egg hunt on Wednesday.

EASTER came just a little bit early for the students of Yamba Public School on Wednesday.

And while they ran out into the playground eager to find their sweet treats in an Easter Egg hunt, there was extra motivation to find all the eggs.

If the students found all the eggs on offer, the school would receive a $1000 donation from LJ Hooker Yamba.

Of course, the eggs were found in record time and distributed evenly among the students, and the big cheque was handed over by the LJ Hooker bear and local staff.

LJ Hooker Yamba principal Jordan Duckett said that they were looking for some kind of Easter engagement to do with the community, when the idea of the egg hunt came up.

"We used the opportunity with Easter to support the school and at the same time have engagement with the families,” he said.

"Sometimes we do colouring-in, but I think it was good to do something different and give a little bit back.”

Mr Duckett said they supported many local clubs and organisations, including the local soccer club and nippers, and said that the money came from a fund created from every transaction.

"Our focus in the office is to rather than give to other nationwide charities, we like to put directly back in to the Yamba community, and that's where we focus most of our sponsorship,” Mr Duckett said

Yamba Public School principal Philip Cavanagh said that the money would used to purchase resources for the school students.

"The kids were really excited. It's really great for LJ Hooker to be part of the school and provide the sponsorship,” he said.