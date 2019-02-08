Eight charged over daylight shopping centre showdown

EIGHT alleged members of the Rebels bikie gang have been charged over a car park shoot out in suburban Logan.

The dispute happened 4.30pm Monday at the Hyperdome shopping centre in Loganholme.

Police allege members from the Logan Rebels club met two men in the car park.

For reasons still unknown the meeting turned violent when a 27 year old pulled a machete.

He was then shot in the leg by the Rebels with a .45 calibre handgun which has not been located.

He was found by police in Logan Hospital on Wednesday.

This morning officers from Taskforce Maxima raided several homes and arrested seven members of the Logan Rebels.

The alleged president of the chapter was arrested in Darwin where he was meeting Rebels presidents from around the country.

Queensland police will seek his extradition on Monday.

The Rebels will be charged with intending to cause grievous bodily harm while a member of a criminal organisation, which carries a seven year mandatory jail term.

The 27 year old man has been charged with going armed so as to cause fear and removing his ankle bracelet. Police said he was on prime at the time. Drugs and a significant amount of cash were found by police in this mornings raids.

Detective Superintendent Roger Lowes said police would not tolerate their behaviour but played down fears of a bikie turf war.