Eight miles of issues for highway off-ramp

Access to Eight Mile Lane from the Pacific Highway. Roads and Maritime

IT'S a road not suitable for b-double trucks and Roads and Maritime have no plans to upgrade it, so what will Clarence Valley Council do about Eight Mile Lane which will become part of the off-ramp for the new Pacific Highway?

At tonight's council meeting, the council will discuss lobbying state and federal ministers, including the Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis for help reconstructing Eight Mile Lane between the existing highway and the new one.

The council will request it is upgraded to a standard that will allow the road to function as a b-double route from the national highway.

This will allow trucks travelling to the Gwydir Highway, Summerland Way or into Grafton to exit the highway at Glenugie rather than Tyndale.

The council has added that Eight Mile Lane is not suited for an increase in traffic either.

The council will also lobby for Eight Mile Lane to be reclassified as a state-controlled road.

It will also vote on the Gwydir Highway being extended to the new Maclean interchange.

The Tyndale community has rejected this idea in the past, but council general manager Ashley Lindsay told The Daily Examiner: "We support this section of the Pacific Highway being retained as a State road so that the State is responsible for the ongoing maintenance and upgrade of the road.”

"(The) council would actually like the state road to extend from Grafton through to Maclean,” Mr Lindsay said.

"We want this section of the 'old' Pacific Highway to remain a State-managed road and if extending the Gwydir Highway is the only option to achieve this, then I believe the council would have to support this.”

If a state body does not take responsibility for the maintenance of the road, the council will be forced to maintain and upgrade it, and pay for the works.