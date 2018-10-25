Eight NRL matches you can’t miss

The Anzac Day clash will again be a huge fixture. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GET excited rugby league fans, here are the eight matches you can't miss in the 2019 NRL season following the release of the highly anticipated draw.

1-Roosters vs Rabbitohs at the Sydney Cricket Ground in round one

Rugby league's oldest and most fierce rivals battle it out in a round one blockbuster on the hallowed turf of the SCG.

Expect Souths to be smarting after last year's preliminary final loss to the Chooks, while Trent Robinson's men will want to make a statement as defending premiers.

The Roosters and Rabbitohs will clash in round one. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

2-Sea Eagles vs Roosters at Lottoland in round 2

Des Hasler's second coming at Brookvale will officially start when the Sea Eagles host the defending premiers. This is a game Hasler will be desperate to win to kick-start the Sea Eagles' new era.

3-Panthers vs Tigers at Panthers Stadium in round 4

Get ready for a good old-fashioned cat fight. If, as expected, Ivan Cleary returns to Penrith prior to the start of the season, he will take on his former club the Wests Tigers for the first time since jumping "off the bus".

The Roosters and Storm will clash in round four. Picture: Brett Costello

4-Storm vs Roosters at AAMI Park in round 6

On a blockbuster Easter weekend, Cooper Cronk will make an emotional return to Melbourne for the first time since walking out on the Storm.

5-Roosters vs Dragons at the Sydney Cricket Ground in round 7

The traditional Anzac Day clash between these old foes is always compelling viewing and next season will be no different. The Dragons will be desperate to spoil the defending premier's party.

6 - Rabbitohs vs Broncos at ANZ Stadium in round 8

If Anthony Seibold leaves Souths for Brisbane, he will face a heated return to the Harbour City to battle the Rabbitohs.

It will be fascinating to see how the Bunnies' faithful respond to Seibold.

Des Hasler will face his old club Canterbury in round eight. Picture: Brendan Esposito/AAP

7 - Sea Eagles vs Bulldogs at Lottoland in round 8

Des Hasler will come up against his former club Canterbury in his own backyard at Brookvale. After being sacked by the Bulldogs, Hasler will be keen for the Sea Eagles to let their football do all the talking as revenge.

8 - Dragons vs Sharks at Jubilee Stadium in round 11

The southern Sydney derby is a must-watch match every season. The 2019 instalment will be just as captivating as the Dragons and Sharks look to claim local bragging rights.

