Crime

Eight people facing criminal court today

Jenna Thompson
by
30th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.  

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley district and local court today:  

  • JAMES BULLOCK
  • MATTHEW BRUCE STEWART
  • JEFF JOHANNES DEJONG
  • DYLAN JAMES CARTEN
  • JACOB ARTHUR DOLAR
  • Angela Patricia Leigh SMITH
  • CHRISTIAN GARY ROBERTS
  • JAY GORDON SMITH

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.      

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

