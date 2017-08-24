Eight seconds of PBR action is all it takes

BUCKING: Cody Heffernan on Cloud Jumper for 0 points in round 1 of the PBR Australian tour - the Cairns Invitational.

EIGHT seconds after the starter's pistol has fired, the world's fastest man Usain Bolt will still be chugging along the 100-metre track, a good 17 metres yet from the finish line.

Eight seconds, according to a study conducted last year, is about the length of a person's attention span, a full second shorter than that of a curious goldfish.

According to another study, eight seconds is how long it takes to fall in love.

It is such a fleeting time period - there are 10,800 of them in a single day - yet it is in these brief increments that Professional Bull Riding's Australian champion Cody Heffernan can take stock of his career and measure its success.

In eight-second clips, interrupted by countless hours of travel, too many hotel meals and years of hot, dusty arenas, Cody either makes a living or falls short.

In less than the time it's taken to read this far into this story, Heffernan can go from zero to the top of the world.

All he has to do is stay on that bull for eight seconds.

This year, Heffernan, who'll be in Grafton next Saturday for the second stop of the PBR Australian Tour, is looking to get well positioned in the new standings early in the season.

The Grafton event will see 40 ride attempts, followed by a 10-cowboy championship show-down, with the top rider earning the lion's share of the $10,000 prize.

Not forgotten in all this are the bulls that, similar to the riders, are studied and ranked.

True bull riding aficionados know the bulls as well as the cowboys, and as often as not are likely to cheer them on.

"A lot of the bulls have more fans than a lot of cowboys,” PBR general manager Glen Young said.

Some, he added, even had their own merchandise.

"We really have two athletes competing,” he said.

"They're both trained to do this.”

Additionally, the bulls account for half of a rider's score, and so cowboys typically want to be paired against the toughest ones.

"They're very much a part of it. If you don't have a strong enough bull, you're not going to place, or someone is going to place ahead of you.”

And so Heffernan studies the tendencies of the bulls he may face; whether it's a spinner coming out of the chute, for example, and which way it's likely to turn.

"It's just like a boxer going in the ring,” Heffernan said.

Cookies n Cream, one of the bulls competing in Grafton, has only ever had one qualified ride, however with the caliber of athletes he will face in Grafton he is sure to be tested, especially if Cody is lucky enough to draw him.

"If you get at the end of your arm or in a bad spot and you're just holding on, it can seem like two minutes waiting on that whistle,” Heffernan said.

"Other times you'll have a good seat and you could sit there all day, and the time goes fast.”

Gates open at 5pm, with the main event at 7pm on September 2. But it doesn't stop there, be sure to pack your dancing shoes as the bull ride will be followed by live music by the sensation rock band, Occarock, until late.

Tickets are now on sale, head to pbraustralia.com.au or visit The Daily Examiner office at 55 Fitzroy Street.