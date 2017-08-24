26°
News

Eight seconds of PBR action is all it takes

Clair Morton
| 24th Aug 2017 10:26 AM
BUCKING: Cody Heffernan on Cloud Jumper for 0 points in round 1 of the PBR Australian tour - the Cairns Invitational.
BUCKING: Cody Heffernan on Cloud Jumper for 0 points in round 1 of the PBR Australian tour - the Cairns Invitational. Phillip Wittke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EIGHT seconds after the starter's pistol has fired, the world's fastest man Usain Bolt will still be chugging along the 100-metre track, a good 17 metres yet from the finish line.

Eight seconds, according to a study conducted last year, is about the length of a person's attention span, a full second shorter than that of a curious goldfish.

According to another study, eight seconds is how long it takes to fall in love.

It is such a fleeting time period - there are 10,800 of them in a single day - yet it is in these brief increments that Professional Bull Riding's Australian champion Cody Heffernan can take stock of his career and measure its success.

In eight-second clips, interrupted by countless hours of travel, too many hotel meals and years of hot, dusty arenas, Cody either makes a living or falls short.

In less than the time it's taken to read this far into this story, Heffernan can go from zero to the top of the world.

All he has to do is stay on that bull for eight seconds.

This year, Heffernan, who'll be in Grafton next Saturday for the second stop of the PBR Australian Tour, is looking to get well positioned in the new standings early in the season.

The Grafton event will see 40 ride attempts, followed by a 10-cowboy championship show-down, with the top rider earning the lion's share of the $10,000 prize.

Not forgotten in all this are the bulls that, similar to the riders, are studied and ranked.

True bull riding aficionados know the bulls as well as the cowboys, and as often as not are likely to cheer them on.

"A lot of the bulls have more fans than a lot of cowboys,” PBR general manager Glen Young said.

Some, he added, even had their own merchandise.

"We really have two athletes competing,” he said.

"They're both trained to do this.”

Additionally, the bulls account for half of a rider's score, and so cowboys typically want to be paired against the toughest ones.

"They're very much a part of it. If you don't have a strong enough bull, you're not going to place, or someone is going to place ahead of you.”

And so Heffernan studies the tendencies of the bulls he may face; whether it's a spinner coming out of the chute, for example, and which way it's likely to turn.

"It's just like a boxer going in the ring,” Heffernan said.

Cookies n Cream, one of the bulls competing in Grafton, has only ever had one qualified ride, however with the caliber of athletes he will face in Grafton he is sure to be tested, especially if Cody is lucky enough to draw him.

"If you get at the end of your arm or in a bad spot and you're just holding on, it can seem like two minutes waiting on that whistle,” Heffernan said.

"Other times you'll have a good seat and you could sit there all day, and the time goes fast.”

Gates open at 5pm, with the main event at 7pm on September 2. But it doesn't stop there, be sure to pack your dancing shoes as the bull ride will be followed by live music by the sensation rock band, Occarock, until late.

Tickets are now on sale, head to pbraustralia.com.au or visit The Daily Examiner office at 55 Fitzroy Street.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Valley's longest-living resident has 105 reasons to smile

Valley's longest-living resident has 105 reasons to smile

THE year Win Jeffries was born, Grafton's first high school opened, the Titanic sank and the Federal Government introduced a five pound maternity allowance.

Rebels' brothers have plenty to play for in finals

TRIPLE EFFORT: The Cooper brothers, Austin, Elliott and Lewis, will all have big parts to play for the Rebels in first grade and under-18s as they push for a spot in this year's grand finals.

All three Cooper brothers will turn out for the Rebels this weekend

HSC 'appalling' blunder puts student results at risk

“I am angry for the students at what I have learnt this morning."

Traffic switches onto new Pacific Highway lanes

NEW SECTIONS: Traffic opened on newly constructed southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Halfway Creek this week. PHOTO: TREVOR VEALE.

What changes to expect on Pacific Hwy between Grafton and Corindi

Local Partners

It's beginning to look a lot like a bridge

RMS says work on roads around the Sportsman Creek bridge will continue into the coming months.

LETTER: 'At the end of the day this is about love and equality'

Pride flag

Clarence Valley resident has his day on marriage equality

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests as wunderkinds show off their skills in Seven's new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

SOLD ON: Why more and more people are attracted to Yamba

Yamba's golden beaches are a big drawcard for tourist and local families alike.

"There is a quality family lifestyle on offer in Yamba"

SOLD ON: Ultimate guide to Clarence Valley real estate

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Brand new magazine FREE inside The Daily Examiner tomorrow

History will go under hammer in Maclean

FOR SALE: Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 MacNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

1 MacNaughton Place to be auctioned off next month

PROPERTY BOOM: Is it a good time to buy in the Clarence Valley?

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Sold On is the essential Clarence Valley property market handbook