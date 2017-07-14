Eight things to do this week in the Clarence Valley

WINNER: Ashton Jones is feeling super about his win in the Best Dressed Boy 1-6 years at the 2016 Maclean Cup Day.

Maclean Cup Day

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: Don't miss the Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup on the final day of the July Racing Carnival.

There will be live music, Grafton Shoppingworld kids fashion events and lots of fun things to do.

Tickets are available from the CRJC office, gate times TBA.

McKimms Redmen Sponsors' Day

WHEN: Saturday, 2pm

WHERE: Rugby Park, South Grafton

DETAILS: This weekend the Grafton Redmen will hold their annual Sponsors' Day where they will host the Kempsey Cannonballs.

The Jacaranda Hotel will be providing a bus for players and supporters to and from the hotel.

Doug Anthony Allstars

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30pm

WHERE: Saraton Theatre, Grafton

DETAILS: Since their rebirth in 3013, DAAS have broken box-office records. Their musical comedy is more wicked and dangerous than ever. Wracked by illness and age, the trio don't want to waste any time.

Maclean Cup Calcutta

WHEN: 6.30pm Saturday

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Make the journey to the Maclean Bowling Club for one of the final nights of festivities for the July Carnival. The annual Maclean Cup Calcutta will be auctioned off, so make sure you are there on time to grab tickets in the event.

Ashby Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Ashby Community Centre

DETAILS: The Ashby Markets are a fun family day out with stalls of fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals. If you get peckish, the community centre canteen has some delicious food.

SNEZ at Kingstudio

WHEN: Tuesday, 5.30pm

WHERE: Kingstudio, Maclean

DETAILS: Enjoy a night of storytelling and songs with acoustic, folk/pop artist SNEZ, whose music embodies the art of songwriting at its most personal and universal forms. SNEZ will be joined by special guest Stewart Peters. Tickets are $15, ring 0415836194 or email kingstudio@bigpond.com to book.

Showground Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: Enjoy a wide variety of stalls including all kinds clothing, plants, jewellery, home-made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee and food, and more. Don't forget the Grafton Poultry Club market on at the same time with poultry and cage birds for sale.

Golden Oldies

WHEN: Saturday, 12pm

WHERE: Rugby Park, South Grafton

DETAILS: The Big River Bullrouts golden oldies rugby team will be hosting about 100 players from all across the east coast of Australia at their annual six-pack golden oldies rugby challenge.

The annual six-pack challenge aims to raise money for junior rugby and several other community initiatives and there will be a BBQ as well as refreshments available so head on down to watch some champagne rugby in its finest form.