An eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19
Eight-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19

by Denise Cahill
20th Jan 2021 5:57 PM
AN eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19.

She is asymptomatic and is under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience at Howard Springs.

There have been 59 positive coronavirus cases since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory started on October 23.

Since then, 2859 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience.

There have been 97 cases diagnosed in the NT, all from international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.


