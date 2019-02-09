Eighties haircuts spark donations

MULLET MIRTH: Chris Corbett meeting with Amanda Fryer and Elaine Corcoran in the children's ward.

MULLET MIRTH: Chris Corbett meeting with Amanda Fryer and Elaine Corcoran in the children's ward. Tim Jarrett

A FACEBOOK challenge started by two brothers has led to the pair raising money for Grafton Base Hospital while rocking some classic eighties hairstyles.

Grafton speedway drivers Chris and Dale Corbett have been raising money for the children's ward since issuing a challenge on social media.

It resulted in 200 likes on their Facebook page in record time and a stylish new mullet haircut for the pair.

"We did it on Australia Day, we thought we could have a bit of fun with it," Chris said

"It only took about 20 minutes, half an hour."

After realising the power of social media, the brothers saw an opportunity to raise some money and have helped raise almost $1000 with Grafton Speedway.

Nurse Unit Manager Amanda Fryer said the donation would allow the ward to gain more specialised equipment.

"It will enable us to get some new paediatric specific equipment and enhance what we have here," Ms Fryer said

"We would be upgrading baby scales to get some that run on batteries and that are a bit more portable."

Grafton Speedway's Troy Saville has been encouraging the men to keep the hairstyles and help achieve their goal of raising $2000 at the speedway today.

"Philanthropy should be a big part of every business. A portion of every gate taking will go back into the community," Mr Saville said

"They decided that if you can like it on Facebook, you can donate some money as well and we will give it to the Grafton children's ward.

"It was a bit surprising it took off the way it did."

Donations can be made through the Grafton Speedway Facebook page or at the race on Saturday.