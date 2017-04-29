Eisteddfod brings dancers together

Madeleine Vidler and Hayley Johnson who took part in the Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod.

DANCERS descended upon Maclean on the weekend to dance and show off their experience.

Madeleine Vidler, 15, from Clarence River Dance Academy has been dancing since she was three and took the stage in a number of solo and troop performances over the weekend.

"I just love the feeling of dancing,” Madeline said.

"I love being on stage by yourself.

"It's like an escape from everything else.”

On Saturday, Madeleine performed her Jazz solo.

"Jazz is my favourite,” she said.

"I really enjoyed (performing), I think I went the best so far.”

Madeleine wants to keep dancing for a long as she can, but maybe not as a career.

Hayley Johnson, 15, from the Maclean Dance Centre has been dancing sine the age of four and loves everything about it.

"Dancing just makes me happy,” she said.

Like Madeleine, Hayley performed solo and with in troops over the weekend.

"I did my jazz and contemporary solos (Saturday) morning, I think I did well,” she said.

"It was a personal best, challenging myself with new choreography and things.”

Hayley said she's got a passion for musical theatre and Broadway.

"Dance is definitely something I always want to do, I want to go into more music theatre and Broadway, things like that,” she said.

"I love singing and acting and everything.”

The Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week at the Maclean Civic Hall with dancers from all over the Northern Rivers coming to perform.