EL PRESIDENTE: Don sits down with a Lauder among men

BOWLS :This week we chat with none other than our Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club president, Ian Lauder.

Ian has been at the club for a number of years and under his leadership it has recorded increasing success to now be in a stable and sustainable position.

He has been able to absorb many influences and stresses while still embarking upon a continuous improvement program that ensures the members are provided with a venue and an atmosphere of inclusiveness and enjoyment.

Every member now feels a sense of ownership and pride in the club and this can be traced back to Ian, the board of directors and management.

DF: I can tell that you are an intelligent man with loads of experience. I also know that you are not from around here. Where did you grow up?

IL: I spent most of my childhood on a sheep and cattle property outside Charleville in Queensland.

DF: Where did you go to school?

IL: In the beginning I was homeschooled by correspondence. I then attended boarding school in Toowoomba from prep until the completion of primary school. My secondary schooling was completed at Toowoomba Grammar where I also boarded. There are a few stories to come out of that place.

DF: What was your primary occupation before moving to Yamba?

IL: I had a diversified employment history including sheep and cattle farming, Elders Merchandise and a motelier in Toowoomba.

DF: Why did you settle in Yamba?

IL: After holidaying here for many years, we thought it a great place to live and have never regretted it.

DF: What is the best thing about living in Yamba?

IL: Yamba is so lucky to have some of the best facilities to offer residents. These include our club plus other sporting facilities, beaches, shopping centres, great people and good friends.

DF: Did you ever imagine that you would be the president of the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club?

IL: No, never. I intended to sit back and retire, that was until the late Les Brown invited me to stand as a director of the bowling club 16 years ago.

DF: How long have you been the club’s president?

IL: I have had the privilege of being club president for nine years.

DF: Why did you run for president in the first place?

IL: Following the death of Les Brown, as senior vice president, the board elected me to take the position of president. After so long, I am still enjoying the position and associated challenges.

DF: Talking of challenges, what is one of the greatest challenges about being the president of the club?

IL: Looking at our strategic planning for the club into the future and ensuring the ongoing enjoyment of our members and visitors and trying to ensure that the club offers what they want.

DF: The club appears to have, so far, managed its way through the COVID-19 pandemic in reasonable shape. What has been the underlying factor in that?

IL: Our club has diversified in many areas which has enabled us to be in a strong and healthy position to support the staff. A very capable CEO, management and staff and a progressive board of directors also helps. When this is over, we will be able to support our members going forward.

DF: What is your favourite characteristic about the club?

IL: Right from the very beginning, I have had wonderful co-operation from management and staff and I enjoy the comradeship from each and every one of them. Also, the diversification of the club and the co-operation of the board of directors and friendliness from all the members. We are well run in all facets and the members and visitors appreciate and enjoy this.

DF: Who have been some of the true characters at the club in your time?

IL: I would prefer to say that there have been many characters in the club, namely, bowling members, staff members and social members without naming them or identifying individuals.

DF: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

IL: Still doing what I am doing at present, and keeping well. Hopefully, still doing some caravanning and cruising when possible.

DF: Do you play lawn bowls?

IL: I do play but not regularly due to back problems.

DF: What other sports have you played competitively?

IL: I’ve played cricket and tennis in my younger days, and at present, enjoying the game of croquet that we have introduced into the club.

DF: At what age did you take up the sport?

IL: I was approximately 48 years of age while living in Toowoomba.

DF: What was your first club and what was the motivation to join?

IL: My first club was the West Toowoomba Bowls Club. I took to the game because as the body continued to get older, I was wanting to continue playing some kind of sport.

DF: Who is the best bowler that you have played against?

IL: The best bowler that I have played against would be Graham Meany, as he is a very consistent bowler and he enjoys playing with the lower grade players. Playing with or against Graham is always a great experience, but I prefer to be on his side! The best bowler I’ve seen play at Yamba would be Kevin Kerkow, at his prime he was just a wizard on the greens.

DF: Who is the most humorous player with whom you have played?

IL: We have many self-proclaimed comedians at the club, but the late Brian Newell, nicknamed Coach, was always on for a joke with someone. Brian always enjoyed his bowls and often his comment was “I am better than you’’, just to try and get a reaction.

DF: How would you change or improve the sport?

IL: In my opinion, shorter games should be played, allowing more playing time, and, if anyone has the answer to the perennial question, How do we entice younger players to the game? then all would be fixed.

It has been very enlightening to help our readers further understand the man at the helm. On behalf of all members, thank you for what you have done for us and good luck with all future ventures.

Joke of the week: A bear walks into the club and the president spots it. He asks what he is doing in the club. The bear replies, “I am after a … schooner of beer.”

The president asks, “Why the big pause?”

The bear replies, “Well, I’ve always had them.”