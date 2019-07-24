Elder Olympics brings out competitive streak

COVETED PRIZE: Residents from Dougherty Villa and Grafton Aged Care Home contested the Elder Olympics for the right to take home the Olympic Torch.

TWO residential aged-care homes in Grafton took competition to the next level recently by hosting the "Elder Olympics'.

Residents of Dougherty Villa visited their friends at Grafton Aged Care Home to put their stamina to the test and see which home would claim the 'Olympic Torch'.

The team members dressed in their colours (Dougherty in green and Grafton in purple) and met in the dining room where residents got reacquainted over morning tea.

Those involved said it was wonderful to see old friends from the community and catch up with people they have known for many years. Grafton is such a wonderful town like that, with lovely connections like "somebody went to school with someone else's brother” or "so and so ran the local store”.

After the morning tea, staff and residents ventured out to the sports field (in this case the lounge area) for the start of the Elder Olympics fun.

After the warm-up, the National Anthem was played to make sure everyone was feeling patriotic before the real competition began.

Residents competed against each other in sports such as shot put, bowls and ring toss among many others.

The real nature of competition was evident with some residents very committed to winning, although you could not wipe the smiles of the residents' faces as they reminisced about Olympic Games they remember the good ol' days.

Relationships between aged-care homes are paramount in our close-knit community and serve to keep residents in touch with friends, family and community members.

A big thank you to Grafton Aged Care lifestyle and wellbeing officer Amy Schultz, who organised this wonderful day.

To end the day, a magnificent trophy was awarded to Dougherty Villa as the overall winners.

Grafton Aged Care Home residents are looking forward to a rematch to win back the coveted prize.