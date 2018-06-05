Elderly couple forced to share home

HOPEFUL: Audrey George and husband Lance Tivey would like to find companionship and financial help in a house mate.

HOPEFUL: Audrey George and husband Lance Tivey would like to find companionship and financial help in a house mate. Alistair Brightman

IT'S a situation they never thought they'd find themselves in.

Well into their 80s and left with no choice but to write an emotional letter to the local newspaper in the hope they're not the only seniors struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

Audrey George, 85 and Lance Tivey, 88, don't want charity.

Understanding and companionship in a share-house environment is what they are after.

Desperate to keep their independence and stay out of aged care, the Maryborough couple are both still mobile but suffering financially.

Things took a tough turn when Mr Tivey, 88, was diagnosed with prostate cancer 11 years ago.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

They were then forced to pay the mortgage on one of their son's homes.

As medical expenses piled up, the couple couldn't afford to own their own home and have rented in Maryborough for 10 years.

"You have $25,000 in the bank and you think it'll keep you out of trouble but now we're down to $1100," Mrs George said

"I feel that the days of caring about your fellow man have fallen by the wayside and it is my fervent hope we will reach someone who still holds those values."

The couple currently pays $160 a week for rent in their Maryborough home and hope to soon live in Hervey Bay, closer to medical facilities.

Know someone who can assist? Call 0439097766.