Police seal off a section of Mungara Court at Wondunna after a suspected stabbing. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Crime

Mother and son’s desperate pleas after stabbings

Annie Perets
by and Talisa Eley
27th Apr 2018 4:55 PM

AN ELDERLY woman and her son have stumbled into a Hervey Bay street to flag down motorists for help after allegedly being stabbed in the neck in their home.

Queensland Police say the 50-year-old man and his 82-year-old mother were stabbed by a NSW man known to them at their Wondunna home around 9am on Friday.

"They were attacked with what appears to be at least one knife, possibly more," Detective Senior Sergeant Mick Polit said.

"A knife injury to the neck can cause death or serious injury."

The pair went out onto the street where they waved down passing motorists in a desperate bid for help as their attacker took off in a white ute, only to be arrested a short time later.

Det Sen Sgt Polit said one knife was found at the scene and at least one of the victims had also been stabbed in the torso.

The mother and son underwent lengthy surgery at Hervey Bay Hospital after being admitted in a serious conditions.

Police found more knives in the ute driven by the alleged attacker, a Port Macquarie man in his 30s, when they arrested him at Gatakers Bay.

He was taken to hospital without injuries and was under police guard.

