Elderly drivers are causing more fatalities: Lismore doctor

NEW research by a Lismore doctor has shown older and elderly drivers are causing more fatal and serious road crashes - about four times the amount of younger drivers.

Dr Gratian Punch from Lismore Base Hospital analysed data from the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) between 2007 and 2018.

He discovered road fatalities for drivers 65-74 years of age and 75 years of age plus, had increased 2.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent per annum respectively.

Dr Punch said current data showed road-related hospitalisations from injury for those in the 65-74 and 75-plus age groups has increased 9 per cent in comparison to 1.8 per cent for their younger counterparts.

He said they are the only age groups to show a positive average trend change per annum since 2007.

And he's so concerned he and his co-researchers - Dr Tony Pang, Associate Professor Vincent Lam and Associate Professor Arthur Richardson - presented the findings to the Annual Scientific Congress in Sydney last week.

Dr Punch said the stereotypical belief was that young male drivers were the biggest contributor to national fatal and serious injury crash statistics.

But he is concerned there is not enough attention on the growing sub-group of drivers aged 65 years of age and above.

"As a community we need to have a conversation about older and elderly road users and increase awareness of this concerning trend," he said.

"Public opinion needs to shift and recognise that to achieve zero deaths Australians of all ages will need to step up and be more responsible on our roads, this isn't just a problem for young people".

Dr Punch said the goal was to have zero fatalities on our roads.

"It's really concerning that road fatality percentages for drivers 65 years of age and over is increasing, not going down like every other age bracket," he said.

"We're an aging population, so there's going to continually be more and more older drivers on the road."

He said was essential that everyone takes responsibility for their own safety and the safety of the wider community by regularly consulting with their GP to assess their driving fitness.