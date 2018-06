The Westpac Rescue Helicopter on another mission.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter on another mission. Westpac Rescue Helicopter Servic

THIS morning the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service was called out to an 80-year-old gentleman who suffered cardiac arrest in Yamba.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service spokesperson said it was likely he was fishing on a rock wall at the time.

They transported him to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

More to come.