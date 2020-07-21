Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Meier was fined $150 for one count of possessing dangerous drugs.
David Meier was fined $150 for one count of possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Elderly man busted leaving drug dealer’s house

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
21st Jul 2020 6:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An aged pensioner was busted leaving his drug dealer's house after stocking up for the Easter long weekend.

David Meier, 67, was seen arriving at an address known to police on April 8 this year.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard police were conducting covert surveillance in an unmarked vehicle.

Police prosecutor Felicity Nalder told the court Meier entered the house and left five minutes later, when he was ­intercepted by police.

He was searched and police found green leafy material with a weight of 7.99g.

Meier pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Meier's defence lawyer told the court her client had suffered a stroke in 2007 and was unable to use his left arm.

"He received some unfortunate news that his ex-wife was suffering from an illness and she wasn't likely to make it through the weekend," she said.

"He obtained the cannabis to assist with stress and for pain relief and unfortunately his ex-wife died on Easter Monday."

Magistrate Cathy Wadley fined Meier $150. A conviction was not ­recorded.

Originally published as Elderly man busted leaving drug dealer's house

More Stories

court drug dealer pensioner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community in mourning following sudden passing of teacher

        premium_icon Community in mourning following sudden passing of teacher

        News ‘She will be greatly missed as a committee member, player and friend’

        Fisher faces heavy fine for 70 tonnes of unreported catches

        premium_icon Fisher faces heavy fine for 70 tonnes of unreported catches

        Crime A commercial fisher who failed to make necessary records of fishing activities for...

        5 things coming up at Clarence Valley Council

        premium_icon 5 things coming up at Clarence Valley Council

        Council News Should councillors get a payrise? What next for the South Grafton visitor centre?...

        North Coast juniors christen freshly surfaced Ellem Oval

        premium_icon North Coast juniors christen freshly surfaced Ellem Oval

        AFL Grafton had a mixed bag of results to open the junior season against Coffs Harbour...