Elderly man charged with attempted murder

AN elderly man is in police custody charged with attempted murder and serious assault after a neighbour dispute in a retirement village.

Detectives from Redcliffe Criminal Investigation Branch charged the 83-year-old man after an incident in Scarborough about 1.35pm on Thursday.

Police will allege an altercation occurred between the accused man and a 71-year-old man at an address on Landsborough Avenue.

During the incident, a 71-year-old man received cuts to his face and forearm from a knife.

It will also be alleged a 74-year-old woman, who attempted to intervene in the altercation, was punched in the face.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries.

The woman was treated at the scene for facial injuries.

Police have charged an 83-year-old Scarborough man with one count each of attempted murder and serious assault.

He will appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

