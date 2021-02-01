Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RURAL RESCUE: Around 8:40am on February 1, 2021, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to Bonalbo, west of Lismore.
RURAL RESCUE: Around 8:40am on February 1, 2021, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to Bonalbo, west of Lismore.
News

Elderly man flown from rural property by rescue helicopter

Alison Paterson
1st Feb 2021 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An 87-year-old man is at Lismore Base Hospital after paramedics from Ambulance New South Wales and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter gave him urgent medical treatment.

It is understood a road ambulance was called around 7.30am on Monday, to an address in Oak St, Bonalbo.

According to Ambulance NSW, the man, 87, was suffering from a medical condition,

Around 8:40am this morning the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to the incident.

The patient was treated on scene by NSWA paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical team.

The man, 87, was then flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

ambulance nsw bonalbo lismore lismore base hospital northern rivers rescue westpac life save rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

        Premium Content MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

        Sport Catch up on the week that was in sport with all the latest news and results from archery, croquet, swimming and more

        Happy Paws animals for adoption this week

        Premium Content Happy Paws animals for adoption this week

        Pets & Animals Is your forever buddy here? Take a look at animals up for adoption

        Will there be a Grafton show this year?

        Premium Content Will there be a Grafton show this year?

        News Dates are set, but COVID complications mean that the event still may not go...

        REVEALED: Who won the Clarence’s favourite cafe poll?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Who won the Clarence’s favourite cafe poll?

        Food & Entertainment Run in conjunction with Delicious magazine, we asked you vote for your favourite...