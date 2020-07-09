Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Turf St and North St just after 11am on Thursday, 9th July, 2020.
Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Turf St and North St just after 11am on Thursday, 9th July, 2020. Bill North
Breaking

Elderly man injured in crash at Grafton

Bill North
by
9th Jul 2020 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been injured in a two-vehicle collision at a busy highway intersection at Grafton.

Just after 11am emergency services including SES, police, ambulance and fire and rescue arrived at the scene of a crash at the intersection of North St and Turf St, which forms part of the Summerland Way, on the northern outskirts of Grafton.

A 48-year-old woman told The Daily Examiner she was driving a silver station wagon east along North St when it went through the intersection and collided into the driver's side of another silver station wagon, driven south along Turf St by an elderly man.

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Turf St and North St just after 11am on Thursday, 9th July, 2020.
Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Turf St and North St just after 11am on Thursday, 9th July, 2020. Bill North

When emergency services personnel assisted the man from the vehicle he was conscious and wearing a neck brace. He was transported by ambulance to hospital.

The 48-year-old woman was uninjured and it is understood her 31-year-old daughter, who was also in the vehicle, was also uninjured.

There were minor disruptions as Police alternated traffic for about an hour. The scene is now clear.

More to come.

' grafton ses two-vehicle collision
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVER IMAGES: Spectacular sunrise over Redcliff

        premium_icon COVER IMAGES: Spectacular sunrise over Redcliff

        Life GALLERY: Clarence Valley photographers share their favourite moment

        Make the most of your digital subscription

        premium_icon Make the most of your digital subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you're in the box seat of the best local action

        July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

        premium_icon July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

        People and Places IT MAY have reduced crowds, but Clarence River Jockey Club is showing the way...

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered