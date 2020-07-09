Elderly man injured in crash at Grafton

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Turf St and North St just after 11am on Thursday, 9th July, 2020.

AN ELDERLY man has been injured in a two-vehicle collision at a busy highway intersection at Grafton.

Just after 11am emergency services including SES, police, ambulance and fire and rescue arrived at the scene of a crash at the intersection of North St and Turf St, which forms part of the Summerland Way, on the northern outskirts of Grafton.

A 48-year-old woman told The Daily Examiner she was driving a silver station wagon east along North St when it went through the intersection and collided into the driver's side of another silver station wagon, driven south along Turf St by an elderly man.

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Turf St and North St just after 11am on Thursday, 9th July, 2020. Bill North

When emergency services personnel assisted the man from the vehicle he was conscious and wearing a neck brace. He was transported by ambulance to hospital.

The 48-year-old woman was uninjured and it is understood her 31-year-old daughter, who was also in the vehicle, was also uninjured.

There were minor disruptions as Police alternated traffic for about an hour. The scene is now clear.

More to come.