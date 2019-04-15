Menu
EMERGENCY SCENE: A 70-year-old was struck by a vehicle this evening in Coffs Harbour.
Elderly man struck by vehicle on highway

Sam Flanagan
14th Apr 2019 7:14 PM | Updated: 15th Apr 2019 8:50 AM
EMERGENCY Services were called into action after a man was hit by a vehicle on the Pacific Highway on Sunday night.

The 70-year-old man was allegedly hit by a vehicle and sustained head injuries near the Bray St lights just before 7pm according to a NSW Police spokesman.

When emergency services arrived at the scene the man was conscious and breathing, though he was bleeding from the head.

The incident caused a lane of the highway to be closed whilst the man was being assessed by paramedics.

The man was taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital a short time later via ambulance for further treatment.

All lanes of the highway have now been reopened.

