Elderly man suffers 'significant' injuries from power saw
A MAN suffered serious neck, hand and chest injuries after an accident with a power saw at Laidley Heights.
The man, aged in his 70s, was working using the electrical tool when he suffered the significant injuries at a private residence on Thurlow Crt about 2.20pm.
Paramedics transported the man to the Laidley Hospital heli-pad from where he was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a serious but stable condition when transported.
