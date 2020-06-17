Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.
Police are investigating after a cyclist killed an elderly man on Monday.
News

Elderly pedestrian killed in bicycle collision

by Chris Clarke
17th Jun 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 93-YEAR-OLD man has been killed by a cyclist while walking along a footpath north of Brisbane.

The man was walking along a footpath on Burpengary Service Rd, near Reynolds Ct at Burpengary, when a cyclist riding in the opposite direction collided with him on Monday.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he died soon after.

The rider, a 43-year-old Narangba man, was not physically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SADDLE UP: Copmanhurst Campdraft remains on track

        premium_icon SADDLE UP: Copmanhurst Campdraft remains on track

        Rodeo Our Clarence cowboys and girls are set to saddle up in September for the beloved event

        A smile for the studio reopening after COVID

        premium_icon A smile for the studio reopening after COVID

        News ‘Just seeing them come back, having them back with a smile on their face wanting to...

        New highway section open to traffic

        premium_icon New highway section open to traffic

        News The Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade achieves another...

        'Sickening act' carried out by vandals

        premium_icon 'Sickening act' carried out by vandals

        Crime Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact Grafton...