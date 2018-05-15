Elderly residents ‘starving and tied down’

STAFF stole food from starving residents in a nursing home and tied a frail old man to a "death row" chair, angry relatives have told an inquiry into aged care abuse.



Elderly residents were strapped down and left hungry at the "aged mental health facility'', two widows have told the federal parliamentary inquiry.



The standing committee on health, aged care and sport has censored the names of nursing homes mentioned in more than 100 submissions from government agencies, aged care advocates and members of the public.



Widow Margaret Daly told the inquiry that her "beautiful husband was horrendously abused physically and mentally''.



She said she saw three staff members roughly drag a "slight skinny man (who) liked walking'' into a room with a chair "that resembled something you would associate with death row".



"The strap used to tie the people into the chair was ripped to bits by the other poor souls who had been before him," she says in her submission.



"They locked (him) in this room. After that night I never saw (him) walk again."



Ms Daly said residents were constantly hungry, with one man fed so little "he was always asking me for food".



"One night, I asked if he could have some more food and I was informed no as he will poo his (continence) pad," she said.



"That night I witnessed a staff member packing the leftover food into her bag."



Joy Rock, a widow whose husband died at the same facility in 2014, told the inquiry he was "treated like a vegetable with no rights because he couldn't speak".



David Gavin, a relative from an "advocacy committee" for another nursing home, told the inquiry two residents had died due to infected ulcers.



Nurses yesterday blamed "chronic understaffing" and funding cuts for the mistreatment and neglect.