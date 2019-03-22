Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The elderly woman died after the serious crash this afternoon.
The elderly woman died after the serious crash this afternoon. Alan Lander
Breaking

Elderly woman dies after horrific crash

21st Mar 2019 5:30 PM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2019 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 89-year-old woman has died after her mobility scooter and a Mercedes-Benz sedan collided Thursday afternoon.

The elderly woman who had been riding her scooter at the time, was taken to Noosa Hospital in a critical condition, but died of her injuries.

The crash happened just before 1pm.

A 48-year-old Marcoola man driving the Mercedes-Benz wasn't injured.

Forensic Crash Unit police are investigating the crash, which happened at Hilton Terrace and Sydney Street.

The woman was understood to have been using a crossing near Riverstone Close when the crash happened.

Witnesses described seeing the woman get sent flying through the air and her scooter was pushed about 10m along the road.

Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward to assist the investigation.

More Stories

editors picks emergency police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Muslims reach out to Grafton with hand of friendship

    premium_icon Muslims reach out to Grafton with hand of friendship

    News In the aftermath of the Christchurch terrrorist attack a Muslim group wants to come to Grafton to build community links.

    Petition to put focus on neglected Clarence Way

    premium_icon Petition to put focus on neglected Clarence Way

    Council News Council committee receives petition to seal road

    Clarence MP to gather stakeholders to support new housing

    premium_icon Clarence MP to gather stakeholders to support new housing

    Politics Housing project for older residents backed ahead of election

    Yamba parkrun founder passes on the baton

    premium_icon Yamba parkrun founder passes on the baton

    Athletics After four years volunteering at the helm, Vicki James says goodbye