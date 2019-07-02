Elderly woman injured, dog dead in 'traumatic' beach attack

A small dog was killed and it's elderly owner injured after two dogs escaped a home, ran more than 3km and attacked them in a "traumatic” beach walk.

A LITTLE dog was killed and it's elderly owner injured after two dogs escaped a home, ran more than 3km and attacked them in a "traumatic" beach walk.

Fellow walkers rushed to the aid of a 67-year-old woman on April 8 as two large dogs mauled her dog so severely that it had to be euthanased in surgery under vet recommendation.

Nambour Magistrates Court on Monday heard how Michael Mccullagh's dogs were not in their usual enclosure after a "mosquito infestation" when they escaped and went missing.

Sunshine Coast Council prosecutor Guy Lalor said the dogs were missing for 30 minutes before Mccullagh noticed and drove around to try to find them.

Mccullagh failed to appear at court on Monday and his case proceeded without him or any defence on his behalf.

Mr Lalor said the female dog owner suffered puncture wounds to her arm after the dogs ran 3.5km to the stretch of beach near Coolum and attacked.

"The dog suffered severe chest injuries... and died in surgery," he said.

Both "large breed" dogs, Marley and Mojo, were impounded at the scene by council.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said the ordeal must have been "frightening" for the woman.

"These dogs are clearly dangerous and not enclosed," she said.

"People who own them need to be very mindful."

With no evidence from Mccullagh in regards to rehabilitation of the dogs, she fined him $2800 and ordered him pay $103.75 in council costs.

No conviction was recorded.