Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Two men have been charged over the alleged serious assault of a 72-year-old woman at Alexandra Headland last month.
FILE PHOTO: Two men have been charged over the alleged serious assault of a 72-year-old woman at Alexandra Headland last month.
Crime

Elderly woman tackled to the ground as teen allegedly films

13th Jan 2020 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men will face court over the alleged serious assault of an elderly woman at Alexandra Headland last month.

About 4.50am on Friday, December 27, the 72-year-old woman was walking along the beach when it's alleged she was tackled from behind by an 18-year-old man.

Police will further allege a 19-year-old recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

The pair have been charged with serious assault and are expected to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 31.

alexandra headland crime editors picks maroochydore magistrates court scd crime serious assault
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

        premium_icon Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

        News Queensland discount chain expanding and could be eyeing Grafton’s Prince St as part of a move into NSW.

        IN COURT: 54 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 54 people appearing in court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today

        Unsung heroes of the RFS: Warwick Chevalley

        premium_icon Unsung heroes of the RFS: Warwick Chevalley

        News RFS captain never saw fire move so fast the day “s*** hit the fan”

        Search underway for missing Aussie plane

        Search underway for missing Aussie plane

        News Search underway for plane missing after leaving Casino for Queensland