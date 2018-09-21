Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Miriam Grace Paton, 86, (second from left) was charged with dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm after the death of 6-year-old Indie Armstrong.
Miriam Grace Paton, 86, (second from left) was charged with dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm after the death of 6-year-old Indie Armstrong. 7 News
Crime

Elderly woman who hit Indie Armstrong with car in treatment

Chloe Lyons
by
21st Sep 2018 10:08 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE elderly woman who hit 6-year-old Indie Armstrong in the Coles Nambour carpark is still too sick to appear in court to answer to her charges.

Miriam Grace Paton, 86, faces counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and grievous bodily harm after the June 17 incident.

 

The scene of a fatal traffic crash which killed 6-year-old Indie Armstrong.
The scene of a fatal traffic crash which killed 6-year-old Indie Armstrong. 7 News

Indie, her sister Lily and grandmother Sandy Bampton were at a pedestrian crossing in the Mills St carpark when it's alleged Mrs Paton's silver hatchback reversed and struck them.

Indie was taken to Nambour Hospital where she later died and Ms Bampton was transported to the Brisbane Royal Women and Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

 

Indie Armstrong, 6, died after a tragic accident at a supermarket car park on Mill Lane, Nambour.
Indie Armstrong, 6, died after a tragic accident at a supermarket car park on Mill Lane, Nambour. Contributed

Lily suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Mrs Paton's case was mentioned in her absence in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning where the court heard she was receiving "active treatment".

 

Indie Armstrong's grandmother Sandy Bampton was in a critical condition after the incident.
Indie Armstrong's grandmother Sandy Bampton was in a critical condition after the incident. Contributed

The matter will be mentioned again on October 12 with Mrs Paton not required to appear.

Mrs Paton also didn't appear in court in July, when Acting Magistrate John Parker said from the material provided, she was "clearly very unwell".

Related Items

crime driving death fatal indie armstrong maroochydore magistrates court mirian grace paton scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Why Council said no to $116k worth of funding

    premium_icon Why Council said no to $116k worth of funding

    Council News 'I have no other option but to support this because of the extra money that will be required'

    • 21st Sep 2018 11:31 AM
    Changed traffic conditions for new bridge work

    Changed traffic conditions for new bridge work

    News Traffic changes across Grafton will take place

    How much rain did Yamba receive last night?

    How much rain did Yamba receive last night?

    Weather Grafton received almost no rain yesterday

    Do you recognise these two?

    Do you recognise these two?

    Crime Police seek community's help in finding male and female

    Local Partners