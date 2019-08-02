Elders, community devastated by loss of their refuge

TIME TO REFLECT: Elders Herbie and Roger Duroux and Gwen Appo are sad the ALS office has moved to Coffs Harbour.

IN 48 years, the Aboriginal Legal Service has provided far more than legal counsel to the community it served.

After a long battle against the decision to close the service's Grafton office, elders, employees and community members gathered there on Wednesday to bid farewell to the walls that have been a place of refuge.

Gwen Appo is part of the tight-knit community who was devastated to see the office relocated to Coffs Harbour on July 1.

"Over the many years myself and other people have been able to ring this office and always get a friendly voice, always have the service that's been fantastic to all of us," she said.

"They've taken that away from us. People who have relatives in custody now don't have the advantage of being able to knock on this door and have support all the time, that's what this place has given to us."

Elder Herbie Duroux spent 25 years as a field officer at the ALS and has been actively involved in the community since.

"I was a board member originally, I did about 12 months on the board then I was hired as an Aboriginal field officer," he said.

"When I first came on it was an Aboriginal organisation set up by Aboriginal people, to represent Aboriginal people, run by Aboriginal people," he said.

"We covered from Tweed Heads through to Port Macquarie, Armidale, Tenterfield. Every town that had a pub had to have a police station, had to have a courthouse ...we were just run off our feet just covering the whole area."

Mr Duroux said elders such as him and his brother Roger had not been adequately involved in the decision to move.

"I'm really disgusted the way it was done, there was no communication with any of the elders in the area or the outlying areas that it represents."

Roger Duroux said the office had a long legacy and it was a shame to part with it.

"Over the years I've seen the legal service do so many good jobs and the people that were in it were really good," he said.

"The saddest part is the people that have worked for the legal service for so long losing their jobs.

"A lot of our people are in jail and that's the thing ... it's needed here. Everybody knows that it's been in Grafton and what a good job it has been doing."

ALS CEO Karly Warner said the ALS has a "long and proud history" of providing culturally appropriate support services.

"Our new outreach service in South Grafton allows us to support our clients and their families, like we've always done, providing them with the opportunity to see an ALS lawyer or field officer in person, by phone and at the local Grafton and Maclean courts."

"We're committed to assisting our people in getting the best outcomes for all their court and legal matters and by providing them with greater access to the community, health and support services they may need.

"The ALS thanks our staff, clients and members of the community for their patience and understanding during the transition to a new service delivery model for the Northern Region."