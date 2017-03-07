Elders get social for International Women's Day

AT ELDERS Grafton, they know the Clarence Valley is made up of amazing women - and that's why this 2017 International Women's Day, they want to give back.

They are running a Facebook campaign over the course of the day to dollar match every 'like' and 'share' received, with all proceeds going towards the Resource Centre that is currently underway - a new project of the Clarence River Domestic and Family Violence Services Incorporated.

The centre will see a different kind of help being offered to those in need - easier access to information, arguably the most important thing - with women being the majority demographic seeking help within the Valley.

There are some shining examples of the Valley's amazing women in the Elders Grafton team: director Karen Gorton has put her 30 years in the property management business to good use, forming a team around her of a similar experience, including Pam Wratten, who has worked in the real estate industry for about 20 years.

"We pride ourselves on creating a balanced work environment and a diverse team," sales professional and director Kylie Pearson said, who has also worked hard to shape the sales side of Elders Grafton, creating new opportunities for up-andcomers to hone their skills working as sales associates to the more senior sales professionals.

"Everyone has individual strengths they bring, and we would not have built the business we have without the trust and referral business of clients assured that they are always in capable hands."

Those wishing to show their support can head to facebook.com/ eldersrealestategrafton to like and share the post to grow the donation sum.