Elders Grafton on top at awards

WHILE Elders Grafton sales representative Jake Kroehnert was tasting success on the local cricket field, he and his workmates at Elders were knocking it for six at their annual award ceremony last week.

At the newly renovated Howard Smith Wharf in Brisbane filled with national representatives and area managers, the Elders Grafton team dominated the awards evening with accolades for all divisions and the office as a whole.

There were long service awards, elite awards for Jake Kroehnert, Benny Holder and Dave Dart and all the Elite Agents plus Terry Deefholts made placement in the top 10 Elders agents in Queensland/Northern NSW for gross commission and settled sales. Both Jake and Benny were awarded Outstanding New Talent awards (Jake the national winner) and Jake took out the No.1 Auction Lister at a state and national level. In addition to the national Awards Jake was also awarded No.3 salesperson for his total settled sales in 2018.

Kylie Pearson with one of the many awards won by Elders Grafton. Jon Wright

The Property Management ladies weren't to be outshined by the Grafton sales agents on the night with the team taking out several awards. They were awarded No.1 Property Management office for growth in their northern NSW/Queensland group and No.4 on a national level.

Not only were they awarded for growth; top five placement was also awarded for new managements and number of lettings.

"The office is known for their tight culture and combined teamwork so it was no surprise that office took out several overall office awards also,” general manager Kylie Pearson said.

Nationally the office won No.1 Auction Office and No.9 Office Gross Commission and within the state group the office was awarded No.2 Office for settled sales, No.3 for Gross Commission and No.5 Office Production.

Lee Taylor and Terry Dwyer at the Elders Awards in Brisbane. Jon Wright

Ms Pearson said they were a business who shared the same vision.

"We respect each other and we all assist each other - we are literally family,” she said.

"We couldn't be prouder of the results.”