Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Harry Bruce's take on the upcoming state election debates to be livestreamed on the Daily Mercury website. Today’s Harry Bruce cartoon has been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.
Harry Bruce's take on the upcoming state election debates to be livestreamed on the Daily Mercury website. Today’s Harry Bruce cartoon has been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.
Politics

Election debates to be livestreamed for voters

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
25th Sep 2020 5:00 AM

MACKAY and Whitsunday candidates for the October state election will go head-to-head in coming weeks in the Daily Mercury's series of virtual debates.

During these exclusive debates, candidates will answer tough questions on the issues that matter most to voters before ballots are cast on October 31.

Myself, Daily Mercury editor Rae Wilson, and political journalist Melanie Whiting will moderate the livestreamed forums and invite readers to send in their questions to be put to the candidates on the day.

Ms Wilson said the debates would provide invaluable opportunities for voters to find out more about their candidates.

"Voters deserve to be informed before they vote and these debates will let them put their most pressing questions to the candidates and get an answer," she said.

"Our state politicians face huge challenges balancing our health and our economy in a post-COVID world.

"Showing voters they will answer questions in a public forum is just one way to demonstrate they are prepared for any hurdle."

The debates will be held:

- Mirani, Wednesday September 30, 6.30pm (Moderator Rae Wilson)

- Burdekin, Thursday October 8, 7.30pm (Moderator Melanie Whiting)

- Mackay, Thursday October 15, 6.30pm (Moderator Rae Wilson)

- Sky News host Peter Gleeson will moderate a special debate in the key marginal seat of Whitsunday at noon on Thursday October 15. Incumbent Jason Costigan holds the seat with just a 0.6 per cent margin after a 9.5 per cent swing against him at the 2017 election.

To ask a question at any of these debates, email rae.wilson@news.com.au

More Stories

burdekin state election 2020 election debate livestreaming mackay daily mercury mackay region state election 2020 mackay state election 2020 mirani state election 2020 queensland state election 2020 rae wilson streamyard whitsunday state election 2020
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Top 10 veterans in Clarence Valley sport

        Premium Content REVEALED: Top 10 veterans in Clarence Valley sport

        Sport Find out which Clarence sports stars have aged like a fine wine, showing the youngsters how it’s done.

        LETTER: Solving the koala dilemma

        Premium Content LETTER: Solving the koala dilemma

        Letters to the Editor Prime example in our own backyard of neglected national parks contributing to the...

        COVID restrictions relaxed for weddings, schools, sport

        Premium Content COVID restrictions relaxed for weddings, schools, sport

        Politics Parties of up to 20 people will be allowed to dance at weddings

        AFL NORTH COAST: Junior grand finals go ahead with a twist

        Premium Content AFL NORTH COAST: Junior grand finals go ahead with a twist

        AFL Decision day will look a little different at Coffs Harbour’s C.Ex International...