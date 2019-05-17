Menu
The 2016 federal election polling day. Locals cast their vote at Raceview State School.
The 2016 federal election polling day. Locals cast their vote at Raceview State School. David Nielsen
Politics

ELECTION INFO: Everything you need to know to vote in Page

17th May 2019 9:00 AM
THE federal election is looming, have you decided who to vote for and where you're going to vote in the seat of Page?

Well, we can help, here is all the information you need to know in one spot.

Electorate breakdown

The electorate of Page includes the Lismore, Kyogle, Richmond Valley and Clarence River local government areas as well as parts of Ballina Shire and the Coffs Harbour LGA.

Page is a marginal seat that has gone with government at every election since 1990. It was won by National Kevin Hogan at the 2013 election.

Tally Room assessment: Page is a very marginal seat. Labor has a real shot at gaining back the seat.

Page Candidates

Seven candidates will contest the seat of Page on Saturday.

They are, incumbent Page MP Kevin Hogan - Nationals, Patrick Deegan - Labor, Daniel Reid - Greens, Fiona Leviny - Independent, John Mudge - United Australia Party, Alison Waters - Animal Justice Party, and Peter Walker - Christian Democrat Party.

To read more on the Page candidates, go here.

Where to vote

Halls, schools and community centres across the region will open their doors for voting on Saturday.

Go here to find out where you can vote.

We will have a team of reporters working on Saturday to bring you the latest election results as they come to hand.

Don't miss our comprehensive rolling coverage to find out who will be the Federal Member for Page.

