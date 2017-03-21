Electrifying winger flying under the radar at new club

LIVEWIRE: Grafton Ghosts' new recruit Anthony Seeto is set to electrify the Group 2 rugby league fields in 2017.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While the big names of Danny Wicks and Clint Greenshields have dominated the trade talk at the Grafton Ghosts there is one electrifying Papua New Guinea signing who has flown well under the radar.

Former Brisbane Rugby League winger Anthony Seeto is causing coach Danny Wicks more selection headaches, adding express speed to the outside backs ahead of the season kick-off.

Seeto journeyed to the Clarence Valley with his better half to get sprint training from Ghosts' head trainer Terry West, and after a quick conversation about the incoming coach for 2017, the speedster made a journey to pre-season training and since has not missed a session.

"I heard about Danny Wicks coming back here through the grapevine and I honestly thought it would be a good idea to come here and further my game under him,” Seeto said.

"I always have enjoyed exploring new places, and it is pretty good here with the beaches down at Yamba and Wooli, it's all pretty close.

"I am absolutely loving the town, everything is a five-minute drive away with no traffic and I get to hit the beach as much as possible, it is great here.”

Anthony Seeto in action for the Grafton Ghosts for the first time in a recent trial match against Murwillumbah Mustangs. Greg Moss

Seeto has played in a Papua New Guinea jersey earning selection in the Pacific Rim Cup made up of Queensland-based Pacific Islands representatives.

Last year he played in the BRL, in the feeder club for Intrust Super Cup side Souths Logan, but a severe break in his forearm had the flying winger considering hanging up the boots.

"I said I wouldn't play the game again after the break,” he said. "I was putting more focus in my running and looking to start a sport after football. But as soon as I came down to the Ghosts and played a few running games and touch footy games I knew I wanted to get back into it.”

After not clinching a premiership since his final season of junior rugby league, Seeto is ready to taste premiership victory and he believes Wicks is the right man to lead him to it.

"The last couple of years in football have been pretty tough for me,” he said. "I've been playing with a few 'bottom of the table' type clubs, so it is going to be really good in a successful system like the Ghosts.”

Seeto brings with him plenty of praise from athletics coach West, who thinks he is the fastest man he has seen over 60 metres. But the 28-year-old flier said he would rather let his on-field performance be the judge.

"I did a competition not long ago where I ran the 100 metre in 11.9,” he said. "But I won't say anything until the race has been run.”

The Ghosts will kick off the 2017 Group 2 season against Nambucca Heads Roosters at Frank McGuren Field this Saturday with Under 18s getting under way from 2pm, reserve grade from about 3.15 and first grade to take the field at 4.30pm.