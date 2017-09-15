Electronic speed sign launched

NSW Minister for Roads, Melinda Pavey giving the go-ahead to the Transport Management Centre in Sydney to switch on the new electronic speed limit signs for the first time on the Woolgoolga-Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade. The Minister is pictured with Clarence MP, Chris Gulaptis and General Manager Pacific Highway, Bob Higgins.

NSW electronic speed signs are now in place on the Pacific Highway south of Broadwater, New South Wales, with the traffic management initiative set to improve safety while reducing delays.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the initiative was being rolled out as part of works on the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

"These new electronic speed limit signs will help drivers adapt their speed to conditions, improving safety as we continue to save lives through regional Australia's largest road infrastructure project,” Mr Chester said.

New South Wales Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey, alongside New South Wales Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, today visited the site to make the switch to the speed limit signs for the first time.

"Reinstating the highway speed limits in out of work hours would improve reliability and efficiency, which is key for the freight and logistics industry. The new trailer-mounted electronic speed limit signs will also improve worker safety by altering speed limits remotely, removing the need to change signs manually,” Mrs Pavey said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said reducing delays caused by manual adjustment of the signs would also be welcome news to motorists.

"The usual highway speed limit will be reinstated at some locations out of work hours to provide more consistent and appropriate speed zones, helping our freight and logistics industry and saving drivers' time where safe to do so,” Mr Hogan said.

Mr Gulaptis said RMS was working with the project team to implement a number of traffic management initiatives along the 155-kilometre upgrade to provide safer and more efficient journeys while work is carried out.