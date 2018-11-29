Ellee takes her balancing act to biggest stage

Ellee Hunter will leap across the stage of the Opera House as she competes in the National 2nd year senior Physical Culture national grand finals next week.

ELLEE Hunter admits that she gets nervous before she performs her physical culture routines. Despite the fact she's practiced them a thousand times, either at training in the Grafton Public School hall, or in jumping all over her house, she holds her breath until she sticks the last movement.

This Monday night, she will take a big breath and leap onto one of the countrie's most famous stages, the concert hall at the Sydney Opera House.

"It's going to be pretty scary,” she laughed. "I'm not sure how I'll cope with it...but there's a rehearsal beforehand to get used to it.”

"But when I get to the end of the balances, I'll be like 'Yes! I pulled it off!'

Seventeen-year-old Ellee, who has trained while studying for her HSC this year, qualified for the night of nights at the Physical Culture national heats last week, competing against 100 girls in the 2nd year senior division to make the top 30 nationally in the group.

"We're just overjoyed that she's progressed through,” teacher Justine Crispin said.

"She's put in hours of practice and it has paid off for her. She's deserves the moment.”

Each person performs the same routine, and are judged against each other on whether their positions are perfected, balances are held and other technical and artistic components.

Mum Sandra and teacher Justine will be in the crowd after finding tickets at the last-minute for the event which sold out in hours this Monday night.

Ellee was awarded the 2018 Outstanding Achiever for the Grafton Physical Culture Club for her achievements during the year.

The club has had a top year of results, with eight of the junior members qualifying to compete at last wee's junior physical culture finals in Sydney.