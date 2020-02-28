ELLEM EXTENDED: Cricketers to wait another year for oval

GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst all-rounder Rohan Hackett had a 2018/19 GDSC Premier League grand final to remember, removing Brothers Clocktower Hotel captain Jake Kroehnert for a golden duck in his spell of 2 for 29 off 9 and hit the winning runs with a six in his innings of 22 not out off 13 balls at Ellem Oval in Grafton last year. CRCA will not have use of the oval for the 2019/2020 finals.

GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst all-rounder Rohan Hackett had a 2018/19 GDSC Premier League grand final to remember, removing Brothers Clocktower Hotel captain Jake Kroehnert for a golden duck in his spell of 2 for 29 off 9 and hit the winning runs with a six in his innings of 22 not out off 13 balls at Ellem Oval in Grafton last year. CRCA will not have use of the oval for the 2019/2020 finals.

CRICKET:Clarence River Cricket Association’s hopes of playing finals at Ellem Oval have been dashed after recent rainfall has hindered progress at the ground.

CRCA pitch curator Tony Blanch spoke on the condition of the pitch after torrential rain in the region and said despite their best efforts, an early return was off the table.

“We thought we might have been able to have finals on it,” Blanch said.

“Once works started late we were always a little behind and we realised there was no chance of having any cricket on it this season.

“They’ll probably finalise bits and pieces a bit more when AFL starts. We won’t be able to get on it until next year.

The picket fence has been removed and replaced with temporary fencing while works are undertaken to replace the cricket pitch on Ellem Oval, Grafton.

“They’re still doing the irrigation and sorting out the sprinkler systems. The ground’s not completely level so there are some drainage issues.”

Blanch said while there was a lot of work to done, they were well on track to deliver a prime wicket once the oval was good to go.

“The wicket itself, there’s no worries about that,” he said.

“I’m still watering and rolling it. It’s mainly just the workers coming back and forward finalising those elements.

“The outfield part of it is a bit of a longer process. Once they finish that we can get a wicket up and running in eight to 10 weeks but they’ve got to get the rest done first.”

CRCA finals will take place at a well-rested McKittrick Park after Blanch gave the ground a break through the middle of the season.

“McKittrick’s come up great so it should be a good finals series in South Grafton,” he said.